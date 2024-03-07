Sports journalist Atta Poku details key events in the lead-up to John Kumah’s death

Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah

Ace sports journalist, Collins Atta Poku has shared that the deceased Deputy Finance Minister, John Kumah, had been battling a serious illness since November 2023 which eventually led to his death.

While responding to a tweet that asked what led to the death of the minister, Atta Poku stated that the member of parliament for Ejisu had been 'battling for his life since November 2023'.



He also noted that John Kumah was due to travel to Germany for further treatment today, March 7, 2024, but died on his way from Kumasi to Accra.



"My man has been sick and has been battling for his life since November 2023. He was in Kumasi over the weekend and was due to get treatment in Germany tonight. He was in an ambulance to Accra en route to Germany, all things being equal, when he transitioned around Suhum," he wrote.



The Member of Parliament for Ejisu passed away on Thursday, March 7, 2024, according to a news report by asaaseradio.com.



The portal noted that a source close to the family confirmed the demise.



He was regarded as one of the rising stars in the ruling New Party Patriotic (NPP) and was touted by some factions in the party as a potential running mate to the flagbearer of the party, Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

He recently won the party’s parliamentary primaries in his constituency ahead of the upcoming general elections in December.



He was an entrepreneur, preacher and a lawyer.



Kumah served as the Chief Executive Officer of the National Entrepreneurship and Innovation Programme (NEIP) before he entered parliament in 2020.



He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs Lilian Kumah, and 6 children.





My man has been sick and has been battling for his life since November 2023. He was in Kumasi over the weekend and was due to get treatment in Germany tonight. He was in an ambulance to Accra enroute to Germany, all things being equal, when he transitioned around Suhum. https://t.co/oN82UbdQir — Collins Atta Poku (@PapaPoku) March 7, 2024

EE/MA