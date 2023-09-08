Sports journalists lead social media condemnation of booing of Baba Rahman by Kumasi fans

Black Stars left back, Baba Rahman

The abuse of Black Stars left back, Baba Rahman by some fans at the Baba Yara Stadium for the game between Ghana and the Central African Republic has been condemned widely by some leading sports journalists and football fans.

Baba Rahman had the unfortunate experience of suffering boos and jeers whenever he touched the ball in the nearly 70 minutes he spent on the field.



The boos got loudest when he subbed off in the 70 minutes during the game as fans registered their protest and dislike for the defender who was satisfactory in the game.



The conduct of the fans has been condemned by some sports journalists who are opposed to the harsh and unfortunate treatment handed the former Chelsea left-back.



Saddick Adams of Angel FM took to his social media platform to write “The Baba Rahman abuse is so unfortunate”.



Juliet Bawuah, formerly of TV3 expressed her disapproval of the fans' conduct with the post that reads “Baba Rahman gets booed anytime he gets on the ball. No matter how the situation is this isn’t the right thing to do. Booing a player not the best. He isn’t the only player having a bad day today.”.

Ace journalist and statistician urged the fans to desist from subjecting Baba Rahman to abuse.



“Baba Abdul Rahman has 51 caps as a Black Stars player. 21 of these matches came under Kurt Okraku as Ghana FA President. He played 30 matches for the Ghana national team before Kurt became the Ghana FA boss.



“If you think he plays for the Black Stars because of Kurt's influence, sorry to say it is sheer nonsense. We have succeeded in creating a narrative that he isn't worth the Ghana national team call-up. Why are we surprised by fans booing him today? Isn't it what we wanted for him all these years? Shun the crap!” he wrote.









Wrote this after Jordan Ayew was jeered during the World Cup playoff against Nigeria in Kumasi. What happened to Baba Rahman today was equally shameful. It was plain abuse. In this era of taking the mental health of athletes seriously, we need to do betterhttps://t.co/cK7tnnkY0R — Emmanuel Ayamga (@EmmanuelAyamga_) September 7, 2023

No matter how bad Baba Rahman has been, being booed by your home fans isn’t healthy at all. — Owuraku Ampofo (@_owurakuampofo) September 7, 2023

The Baba Rahman abuse is so unfortunate — Saddick Adams (@SaddickAdams) September 7, 2023

Baba Rahman does not pick himself. The coaches do. Not sure how booing him solves anything. Not great, especially on a day the whole team has been that bad. — Gary Al-Smith (@garyalsmith) September 7, 2023

Baba Rahman is booed by his own fans.



???? — Thierry Nyann ???????? (@nyannthierry) September 7, 2023

You saw what happened here,even his manager and team mate didn't want him to play but he proved Dem wrong.All we need is for Baba Rahman to prove us wrong and we will cheer his name just like how we cheered Kudus,Seidu and the others❗You see nobody said anything bad about jordan https://t.co/0BncYl2dwH pic.twitter.com/Eu3zNKgM4y — CR7 is The ICON???????? (@Yungziel61) September 7, 2023

Baba Rahman balling but niqqas no Dey want talk! Ei ???????????? — Kwadwo Sheldon (@kwadwosheldon) September 7, 2023

-A progressive midfielder is needed

-Gideon over Baba Rahman anyday

-Semenyo starts ahead of Inaki, perhaps Inaki on wings.

-Need a better set piece taker. Jordan isn’t the one!

-Kudus fantastic once again. Just hope he works on his vision for final passes! https://t.co/4EZCc3D93h — j sket b. (@bodyee16) September 7, 2023

