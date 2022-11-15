0
Sports journalists react to Black Stars squad for 2022 World Cup

Tue, 15 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ghanaian sports journalists have reacted to the Black Stars squad for the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar. Coach Otto Addo on Monday, November 14, 2022, named a 26-man squad for the tournament.

In-form Black Stars players Joseph Paintsil, Jeffery Schlupp, and Majeed Ashimeru were left out of the squad named by the head coach.

The sports journalists expressed varied reactions over the exclusion of some players and justified why some of the players deserved to be named in the squad.

However, top among the issues for the journalists was which goalkeeper was going to man the post for the Black Stars at the World Cup following the exclusion of Jojo Wollacott and Richard Ofori, who suffered injuries.

Ibrahim Danlad, Manaf Nurudeen and Lawrence Ati-Zigi were named as goalkeepers for the tournament.

Ghana will play Portugal, Uruguay, and South Korea at the 2022 FIFA World Cup group stages.

The Black Stars will take on Switzerland on November 17th in a friendly match before heading into the tournament.

Here are the thoughts of some journalists on the Black Stars squad

