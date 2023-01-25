Sports minister presents vehicle to Professional Boxing League winner

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif presents to PBL winner

Sports Minister, Mustapha Ussif has presented a Renault KWID car to Professional Boxing League winner, Charles Tetteh at a ceremony on Tuesday, January 24, 2023.

Tetteh won the maiden edition of the De-Luxy Professional Boxing League after edging John Quaye on points to win the National Featherweight Championship belt.



The Sports Minister made two presentations, one to Tetteh for emerging as the winner and the other to Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation for emerging as the best gym.



"Yesterday, I joined the Ghana Boxing Authority and its stakeholders at the premises of Premier Motors for the presentation of 2 Renault KWID cars to winners of the just-ended De-Luxy Professional Boxing League.



Charles Tetteh, who emerged winner of the Boxing League, took home one of the vehicles, while the other vehicle went to the Charles Quartey Boxing Foundation, for the best gym."

He continued by acknowledging the Ghana Boxing Authority (GBA) for introducing the boxing league.



"I commended the leadership of the Ghana Boxing Authority for reviving the boxing league and also securing cooperate sponsorship to support the sport.



While encouraging more corporate institutions to come on board to support the development of sports, I also urged sports federations to prioritise branding and marketing, in order to make sports products more attractive to corporate institutions."



Charles Tetteh won the final after 10 rounds of action. He won the title via unanimous points as judges scored the fight 99-91, 99-89, and 99-92 in his favour.