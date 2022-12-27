Sports personalities who died in 2022

A photogrrid of five sporting personalities who died in 2022

Some years are just unbearably hard and 2022 has proven to be one of those years as it took away some of Ghana’s sports personalities.

The year brought some joy to the hearts of many but also took away some loved ones who will never be seen again.



The football pitch will forever miss some footballers who kicked the bucket in 2022 while the boxing world will often remember some iconic boxers who inked their names in history.



As the year 2022 climaxes, GhanaWeb remembers sports personalities who passed away this year.



Isaac Acquaye



Former Black Stars captain, Isaac Acquaye's kicked the bucket in March 2022 at age 68. The former Accra Great Olympics player asked his family not to accept a Ghana flag on his coffin at his burial since the nation turned a blind eye to him when he needed help.

Acquaye was a member of the Black Stars squad that won the 1978 AFCON hosted in Ghana.



Abu Imoro



Former Black Stars midfielder Abu Imoro also died on June 28, 2022, in Accra. The former Black Stars player went from hero to zero after his life was ruined by drugs.



Imoro was a close friend of the great Abedi Pele during his playing days. Abu Imoro played for Great Olympics in his prime.



Eric Asiedu

Ghanaian kit man with European-based Chelsea FC, Eric Asiedu passed away after spending two weeks on vacation in Ghana in June 2022.



He joined Chelsea in 2013, serving the Blue family, mostly at the Academy level until his passing. Players like Callum-Hudson Odoi, Reece James, Eddie Nketiah, Tariq Lamptey, and a host of others paid glowing tribute to him for being a role model to them.



Prince Amartey



One of Ghana’s celebrated boxers, Prince Amartey who won an Olympic bronze medal when did he win it passed away in September 2022 at the age of 78.



Amartey also won gold at the inaugural edition of the African Games in Brazzaville in 1965 and was a corporal in the Ghanaian army and represented Ghana at the 1971 World Armed Forces Games in Rotterdam.

Alhaji Sanni Abdullai



Former Hearts of Oak goalkeeper, Alhaji Sanni Abdullai joined his ancestors in September 2022. The 74-year-old was the goalkeeper for the Black Stars in his prime and played for clubs like Republicans, Accra Hearts of Oak, and Sekondi Eleven Wise, in the 60s and 70s. He was the Chief Imam for the Western Region until his death.



Eugene Quaynor



Young Ghanaian footballer, Eugene Quaynor died in a car crash in the United States on, September 28, 2022. The 23-year-old died on his way home after a football match when a car at high speed rammed into his car from behind. He was a University of Ghana student who gained a scholarship to further his studies in the United States at Oral Roberts University to study Sports Management.



Joshua Lamptey

Ghana lost another young football prospect, Joshua Lamptey a goalkeeper with Susubiribi Sporting Club. Lamptey died at the age of 20 in November 2022 after struggling for his life following a fatal accident on the Accra-Suhum Road. He died at the Intensive Care Unit of the Koforidua Regional Hospital after spending 6 days at the facility.