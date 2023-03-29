Sports play a vital role in bridging gender inequality - Douglas Emhoff

Second Gentleman of the United States of America Douglas Emhoff has underscored the importance of sports as tool in addressing gender inequality across the world.

Emhoff who is part of a delegation led by US Vice, President Kamala Harris to Ghana, took part in a Junior NBA event designed to empower young girls into embracing and developing interest in the sport.



The event which was the first all-girls Jr NBA event to be held in Ghana saw Emhoff participate in dribbling and shooting drills, as well as offer words of encouragement to the girls.



According to him, he hopes to inspire and empower young women to follow their dreams and break barriers. He also emphasized the importance of gender equality in sports to ensure that everyone has access to the same opportunities.



“I was talking to the Minister that too often when we think about sports we think of men and that is not true because sports is for women as well. Gender discrimination in sports remains deeply entrenched and unfortunately tolerated around the world and that is wrong. We know that sports play a vital role in addressing these gender inequalities,” he stated.



He also encouraged the girls to believe in themselves and strive for greatness to play at the highest level in sports despite the gender imbalance.

“We know that when we lift up young girls and women we bolster their confidence, self-esteem and provides courage that you need to take on the challenges of this world and have that belief in yourself that you can do anything that you set your mind to” Emhoff stated.



He added, “I want every girl out there to know this, We believe in you and you can play the game just like everyone else. Imagine yourself as a future Olympian or leading a team to a national championship.”



JNA/KPE