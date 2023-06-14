Sports stadium turned 'forest': Watch the current state of Obuasi Len Clay Stadium

Weeds have overtaken the field

The Obuasi Len Clay Stadium, a facility which was once ranked among the best sporting facilities in the country is currently in ruins.

The state of the facility that produced the likes of Augustine Arhinful, Mubarak Wakaso, and Opoku Agyemang, among others is in a state that depicts the historically poor maintenance culture in the country.



A video of the state of the facility shown by Asempa FM shows that the pitch has been overtaken by weeds as the seats and other aspects are in a terrible state.



The deplorable state of Obuasi Len Clay Stadium is as a result of the near-collapse of AshantiGold following the demotion by the Ghana Football Association.



The former Ghana Premier League champions were demoted to division two after they were found guilty of playing a fixed match with Inter Allies.



Ashantigold thrashed Allies 7-0 at the Obuasi Len Clay Stadium in a matchday 34 fixture of the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League.

The club appealed the ruling by the Disciplinary Committee but lost and subsequently went to the law court to seek justice.



The case is still being heard at the Accra High Court with both parties set to make an appearance next week.



Watch from the 7th minute







KPE