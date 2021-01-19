St. Polten Sports director excited over Samuel Tetteh’s signing

Ghana international, Samuel Tetteh(M)

Georg Zellhofer, the Sports Director at SKN St. Polten has noted that the club is excited about the signing of Ghana's Samuel Tetteh.

The Austria Bundesliga outfit after successful negotiations with fellow Austria Bundesliga side Red Bull Salzburg has today secured the services of Samuel Tetteh on loan for the rest of the season.



Speaking to the media team of St. Polten after the unveiling of the new signing, club Sports Director Georg Zellhofer was full of praise for Samuel Tetteh.



According to him, he fits the profile of the type of player they have been looking for and the club is elated to have succeeded in getting him.

“We wanted to be even more unpredictable for the upcoming tasks on the offensive. With Samuel we have now found a player who, with his technique and speed, has the attributes we were looking for,” Georg Zellhofer said as quoted on the website of the club.



He continued, “In addition, he has already proven his skills in the league several times. Therefore we are happy that we can welcome him to our ranks until the end of the season.”