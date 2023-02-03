6
Stade Rennais coach Bruno Genesio not happy with Kamaldeen

Kamaldeen Sulemana Fn9O4e1XgAMIl V.jfif Genesio claims the 20-year-old wanted to leave Stadde Rennais badly

Fri, 3 Feb 2023 Source: footballghana.com

Stade Rennais coach Bruno Genesio is unhappy with Ghana winger Kamaldeen Sulemana following his departure to Southampton in the Premier League.

Genesio claims the 20-year-old wanted to leave badly that it was not worth keeping him again.

Kamaldeen did not get enough game time following spells on the sidelines.

After their game against Strasbourg on Wednesday, Genesio said: “It's not that it never took. There were good beginnings, then periods of injury and poor form. A team that started to turn, to chain victories and it was more difficult for him.

"There was also impatience, because he is still a very young player. It still needs to be trained.

“He wanted to leave, it was not our case. But he wanted it so badly that at some point, it's not worth keeping a player who doesn't want to play for a club.

"I prefer to get a player who wants to come, who is motivated to play for his club."

