Stade Rennais negotiating with Clermont Foot to sign Ghana’s Alidu Seidu

Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu

French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais are interested in signing Black Stars defender Alidu Seidu, according to French outlet L'equipe.

Stade Rennais have reportedly started negotiations with Clermont Foot regarding their Ghanaian defender, who will be participating in the upcoming Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



L'equipe is reporting that Alidu Seidu could have played his final game for Clermont and might be a Rennes player after the Africa Cup of Nations.



As revealed by Ouest France, the 23-year-old Ghanaian international defender has garnered significant interest from Stade Rennais.



Discussions have been initiated, but as of now, no formal offer has been made.

With the ability to play in central defence or as a right-back, Seidu has featured in 14 Ligue 1 matches this season.



Alidu Seidu has been tremendous for Clermont Foot in the last three seasons, making a significant impact in all those seasons.



It is unknown if Clermont Foot would be willing to lose one of their best players this season as they battle to maintain their Ligue 1 status.