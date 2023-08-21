Stade Rennais reject West Ham's £30m offer for Jeremy Doku

Rennais are interested in Jeremy Doku

French Ligue 1 side Stade Rennais have turned down West Ham United's offer for winger Jeremy Doku.

In the current transfer window, Doku has become a target for several teams, including Premier League champions Manchester City. The 21-year-old is reportedly prepared to leave the Ligue 1 team this transfer window.



The Hammers have been keeping an eye on the quick winger as David Moyes attempts to improve his offensive options before the transfer window closes.



However, the French outfit are not satisfied with the £30m bid from the Hammers and are believed to be looking for a fee of around £47 million to release him.

In the meantime, Manchester City have apparently been making progress in their pursuit of the Belgian international of Ghanaian descent.



The Premier League winners are searching for a reliable winger to take Riyad Mahrez's spot after he left the team to join Al Ahly of Saudi Arabia.



Despite rumors of a transfer, the speedy attacker has played in Rennes' first two Ligue 1 games scoring in the first match against Clermont Foot.