Stade Rennais winger Jeremy Doku reacts to scoring first goal of the year

Belgian player, Jeremy Doku

Belgian player, Jeremy Doku is in a state of excitement after scoring his first goal of 2023 for Stade Rennais against Bordeaux in the Coupe de France.

The winger took to his official Instagram page to post: “First goal of the season and qualification secured, job done and we keep it moving”



The 20-year-old who competes for Belgium has been hit by a number of injuries since joining Rennais from Belgium Pro League side Anderlecht. His goal against Bordeaux was his 5th for Rennais after 68 appearances. He has also assisted six goals in all competitions since joining the club.



After good work from Traoré and Bourigeaud in Bordeaux's penalty area, the ball returned to Jeremy Doku. The Belgian aimed a strike countered by Bokele which deceives the vigilance of Straczek.

Jeremy Doku was substituted in the 74th minute and replaced by winger Kamaldeen Sulemana.



His current market value as of November 2, 2022, is 18 million euros per Transfermakt.