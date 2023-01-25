1
Stade Rennes rejects PSV's offer for Kamaldeen Sulemana - Report

Kamaldeen Sulemana Ghana 2021 Afcon Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Wed, 25 Jan 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

French League One side, Stade Rennes have reportedly reject PSV Eindhoven's €17 million offer to sign Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana in the ongoing January transfer window.

The Nordsjaelland playmaker has struggled to adapt at the Roazhon Park due to injuries, especially in his second season since making the switch from the Danish League in the summer of 2021.

It earlier emerged that Southampton was ready to challenge the Eredeivise club for the signature of the Ghanaian wonderkid but checks confirm that the Saints are yet to submit an official bid.

Reports in France indicate that Kamaldeen Sulemana would fancy a move away from Stade Rennais in search of regular playing time in either the English Premier League or the Dutch Eredivisie.

However, Stade Rennes still see him as a valuable player in their team and are not willing to lose him in the January transfer but will accept the right offer for him in June.

Kamaldeen Sulemana has scored 5 goals in 34 appearances for Stade Rennes since making his debut in 2021.

