Standard of Ghana Premier League has not fallen – Abednego Tetteh

Bibiani Goldstars forward Abednego Tetteh has divulged that the quality and eminence of the Ghana Premier League is not as low as perceived.

Over the years, some Ghanaians have said that their sudden love for foreign football to the neglect of the local competitions is because the local leagues are not competitive.



But Tetteh who emerged as the top scorer at the just-ended Ghana Premier League campaign has insisted the domestic top-flight has not fallen.



The 2022/23 Ghana Premier League campaign came to an end at the weekend, with Medeama clinching the title for the first time in their history.

In an interview with Koforidua-based Bryt FM, the former Hearts of Oak striker said the standard of the league is not near to the ground as purported to be.



“Truth be told, the just ended season was competitive compared to previous years because the winner of this year’s league had to be decided on the final day and that tells you the season was competitive”



“The just ended season has justified the competitive state of the Ghana Premier League. This is our own, and I will never look down on the league. I will not agree to claims that the standard of the league has fallen” he said.