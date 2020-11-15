Star Life Assurance seals marriage with Ghana female amputee team

Ghana’s Female Amputee Team has received a major financial boost from Star Life Assurance toward the first-ever Female Amputee Peace Match in Ghana.

The game is set for 28 November 2020 at the Accra Academy Senior High School Park, and geared toward drumming home the message of peace before, during and after the December 7 general elections.



Explaining the decision to be part of the peace match, the Head of Individual Distribution at Star Life Assurance, Mr Peter Kyei Nimo, said: “Star Life has a strategy to promote the football industry. In fact, sports in general. The theme [Peace] is also important. We are going to do elections. That’s why we have to commend you for strategically promoting this. It is a very good time to this”, he said.



The organisers of the maiden Female Amputee Peace Match in Ghana, Ernestay Foundation, expressed delight at the support from Star Life Assurance.

Irene Quartey, Vice-President of Ernestay Foundation told Class Sports: “We are very grateful because it’s not been easy to get sponsorship. So, for them to come on board, we least expected. We are very happy someone believes in our dream and is willing to come support us achieve our goals”.



Reacting to the readiness of the Female Amputee Team, Irene Quartey said: “The ladies are ready. They’ve been training. This is the first time the Female Amputee Team will be playing football in Ghana. So, we want everybody to come to Accra Academy, Asamoah Gyan’s Park, on the 28th of November, 12pm. Just come and watch the women play”.



“When they say disability, people think they can’t do anything, but we want to prove people wrong that what men can do, women can do better”, she concluded.