‘Star boy’ Mohammed Kudus dance to King Promise ‘Terminator’ after first West Ham goal

Kudus Mohammed and Kurt Zouma dancing to the Terminator song

Ghanaian international Kudus Mohammed was the hero for West Ham United in their 2-2 draw with Newcastle when he climbed off the bench to score a late winner for the Hammers on Sunday, October 8.

Kudus levelled matters for the Hammers after Swedish forward Alexander Isak registered two goals in the space of ten minutes to give Newcastle a comfortable lead.



Mohammed Kudus came on for Czech international Tomáš Souček in the 76th minute to add more variety in attack.



Kudus has three goals after 8 games in all competitions for West Ham, having scored twice in the UEFA Europa League.



In a video spotted by GhanaWeb, Kudus was joined by teammate Kurt Zouma when the duo performed the dance challenge for Ghanaian highlife singer King Promise’s ‘Terminator’ song.



Both performed the challenge to perfection which caught the attention of the other teammates as they cheered them on.

However, following Kudus Mohammed’s blistering performance, hundreds of West Ham fans have called coach David Moyes to hand Kudus a place in the starting eleven after the international break.



Kudus Mohammed has been included in Ghana’s 23-man squad for the friendlies against Mexico and the United States scheduled for Sunday, October 15 and Wednesday, October 18 in US respectively.



Watch the video below:





Kudus and Zouma gave them the Terminator challenge ???????????? pic.twitter.com/6nWiAVL8zk — RuF???? (@Ruf_ayi) October 8, 2023

