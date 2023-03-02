StarTimes seals partnership agreement with Great Olympics

StarTimes Ghana

Source: StarTimes Ghana

StarTimes, official broadcaster of the betPawa Premier League has officially signed a partnership agreement with Accra Great Olympics.

The premier league side are expected to win together with their fans via the StarTimes mobile App, StarTimes ON as they stream their live league matches.



The partnership seeks to eliminate the disconnect between StarTimes & Olympics Supporters and offer those who are unable to go to the stadium the ease of watching live games anywhere at any time on their phones via the StarTimes ON APP.



StarTimes has developed a dedicated link for Great Olympics “OLY LINK” and for every subscription done through the “Oly link” on the StarTimes APP as supporters use the link to stream live league matches of the club, a cashback percentage will be offered to Olympics as part of the partnership.

This move is a part of plans to help the league clubs generate more cash revenue as they conveniently compete in the domestic league and beyond.



“We are thrilled to partner Accra Great Olympics and its supporters with StarTimes ON APP. Supporters gain an easier way to support their favorite club and enjoy StarTimes ON’s rich content portfolio that will lead to an unprecedented television experience. The possibilities are endless…… Sign up now with the “Oly link” pay and get cashback for your club”. Said, Mrs Akofa Banson, General Manager of StarTimes Ghana.