StarTimes to offer GPL an unprecedented TV coverage

StarTimes will show 68 matches

Source: StarTimes Ghana

Africa’s leading pay-tv operator StarTimes announces its big plans for the 2020/21 Ghana Premier League season.

StarTimes, the official broadcast rights holder of the Ghana Premier League (GPL) will broadcast live a minimum of 68 matches in the first round of the season for the first time in the competition’s history.



Never in the history of Ghana league football has there been more than 50% live matches available on TV on a match day. But StarTimes has put in place measures to ensure history is made in the 2020/21 season.



During the official launch of the football season on StarTimes Adepa & Max TV, Head of Marketing at StarTimes Ghana, Mrs. Akofa Banson revealed the extensive plan in place to make the Ghana Premier league more accessible.



“At StarTimes, we have often been asked by the media how our establishment has not fractured or imploded under the pressure of the drawn-out process of league cancelations and truncations.



The answer is simple: At StarTimes, ‘Our Fabric’ is exceptionally strong.

We seek to contribute to the phenomenal success of Ghana football and up the commercial value of the Ghanaian game.



We believe that increasing access to GPL matches, benefits not only fans but the game and its partners. This is why we remain committed to supporting Ghana football.



We are by this calling on all stakeholders and corporate bodies to join us support the Ghana Premier League, together, we can build a stronger and more successful GPL.” She said.



WHAT’S NEW



For the 2020/2021 season, StarTimes will provide the biggest and most advanced television production by far with at least 8 cameras for live matches. This will ensure a top-quality viewing experience for fans around the world on Adepa channel 247. StarTimes will also invest over $1,000,000 on production and $500,000 on the promotion of the properties.

StarTimes shall also make available, one live FTA match to our free-to-air partner MAX TV to improve the exposure of the league.



The latest sports broadcast solutions will still be employed to bring the quality of our productions as well as the image of the Ghana Premier League to international standards.



This will include:



? Detailed statistics.



? Comprehensive sports analysis.

? Virtual advertising.



? Augmented reality.



? StarTimes is the only broadcaster in West Africa that has this software.

