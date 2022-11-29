0
Sports

'Starboy on fire' - Nigeria's Calvin Bassey happy for Kudus after brace against Korea

Tue, 29 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Ajax defender, Calvin Bassey, is happy for his teammate Mohammed Kudus following the Ghanaian's explosive performance for the Black Stars in the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

Mohammed Kudus has been on fire for the Black Stars in the World Cup after assisting and scoring twice in Ghana's opening two games in the Mundial.

The Ajax wonderkid assisted Andre Ayew in the 3-2 defeat to Portugal and scored a brace to help the Black Stars beat South Korea in an epic 3-2 battle at the Education City Stadium.

Reacting to Ghana's victory, Calvin Bassey who is currently at the Ajax training ground following Nigeria's inability to qualify for the Mundial stated that he is happy for Mohammed Kudus.

"Starboy, he is on fire. Good player and I'm happy for him. He deserves it," Calvin Bassey said.

Mohammed Kudus was named the Man of the Match for his performance in Ghana's victory over South Korea.



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
