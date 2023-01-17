Statistics of Kamaldeen Sulemana’s game numbers for Stade Rennes this season

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana

Black Stars winger, Kamaldeen Sulemana, has been linked with a possible loan move away from French Lig Un side, Stade Rennes, as a result of being given less playing time at the club.

Kamaldeen Sulemana, who has been tipped as one of the next biggest players to come out of Ghana, joined Stade Rennes on the back of an impressive spell with FC Nordsjaelland.



His first season in the French Lig Un saw him set some good records, like winning Ligue 1 Player of the Month for October in the 2021-2022 season.



At one point, the 20-year-old Ghanaian winger was ranked ahead of Neymar and Mbappe as the best dribbler in the French league.



However, the youngster’s world came crashing down when he started encountering some injuries, which have seen him become more of a substitute for his club.



Currently, in his second season in the French League, Kamaldeen has struggled for game numbers after recovering from a setback of injuries.



GhanaWeb Sports has put together a summary of Kamaldeen Sulemana’s game numbers so far.

1. Out of 19 matches this season in the French Ligue 1, the Ghanaian winger has played 13 matches.



2. Kamaldeen Sulemana has been named in the starting line-up just twice this season.



3. He has been used as a substitute in 11 out of the 13 games so far.



4. The winger has been left on the bench on six different occasions. He missed two games due to an injury.



5. With over 1,710 minutes played so far in the French Ligue, Kamaldeen has sadly played 270 minutes so far.



6. His last five matches for Stade Rennes in the league have seen him play 2, 13, 7, 6, and 8 minutes.

7. In their last game against PSG, the winger came on in the 89th minute and created one chance in the game.



8. The 20-year-old, who has spent less game time on the pitch, has scored just once in the league.



9. The player has also played 4 out of 6 matches in his side's campaign in the Europa League, where he has started two games and deployed as a substitute twice.



10. His total games played so far stands at 18 matches out of 26 games for Stade Rennes in all competitions, including the Coupe de France.



