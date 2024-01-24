Sports

7

Stay away from the Black Stars - Ghanaians warn George Boateng following Chris Hughton sacking

Wed, 24 Jan 2024 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Some Ghanaians on social media have warned former Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng not to consider himself as a contender for the vacant head coach role.

They argue that Boateng has been with the team in their failures at three successive tournaments and therefore does not merit the lead role because he has nothing different to offer.

George Boateng has served as Black Stars assistant manager for two years. He was first appointed to the Otto Addo-led technical team, which was dissolved after failure at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

He was reappointed into the same role after Chris Hughton took over as the manager. But the new technical team has also been dissolved after a group stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.

The Ghana Football Association officially announced the sacking of Chris Hughton and the entire technical team on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, after Ghana's exit from the AFCON was confirmed.

Here are some reactions from Ghanaians on social media























Source: www.ghanaweb.com