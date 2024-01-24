Stay away from the Black Stars - Ghanaians warn George Boateng following Chris Hughton sacking

former Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng

Some Ghanaians on social media have warned former Black Stars assistant coach George Boateng not to consider himself as a contender for the vacant head coach role.

They argue that Boateng has been with the team in their failures at three successive tournaments and therefore does not merit the lead role because he has nothing different to offer.



George Boateng has served as Black Stars assistant manager for two years. He was first appointed to the Otto Addo-led technical team, which was dissolved after failure at the 2022 FIFA World Cup.



He was reappointed into the same role after Chris Hughton took over as the manager. But the new technical team has also been dissolved after a group stage exit at the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations in Ivory Coast.



The Ghana Football Association officially announced the sacking of Chris Hughton and the entire technical team on Tuesday, January 23, 2024, after Ghana's exit from the AFCON was confirmed.



Here are some reactions from Ghanaians on social media





Ein head die pass. All those boards and iPads. Also no one from that English premiership should be coaching Ghana. Fitness guys yes but we need someone who actually gets tactics and nuances and deployment of players not the hoof and run of that league — Jay Jay (@Areopagite1) January 23, 2024

He shaaa ankasa he dey see en body as Dutch so I don’t blame him — Commodore. (@CdoreIsRed) January 23, 2024

???? ???? ???? ???? That man! you'll see him whispering something to Chris Hughton. Few minutes later a diabolical substitution is made ???? ???? https://t.co/BrtlJ6HOAY — Kasoa Baahubali???? (@solopteng) January 24, 2024

Only God knows what’s on that iPad ???? https://t.co/fHaDc8tshj — Adom (@OcranKA) January 23, 2024

A while midfielder but you can't read games from the bench to make quality substitutions https://t.co/RgbLSH6YsI — Konjiki Ashisogi Jizō (@agyasika) January 24, 2024

He should be forced onto the next available flight to UK https://t.co/xVP3q5SMyS — Ing. Joey????‍♂️ (@orleansarkcess) January 24, 2024

He dey vex me roff. He shaaaaaaa https://t.co/M1l6XqaqN7 — Mempeasem President (@AsieduMends) January 23, 2024

I don’t know George Boateng but from the comments he shaa. George please if you can see this stay away wai na wabon dodo https://t.co/NCJv6qjosZ — KALYJAY (@gyaigyimii) January 23, 2024

Okraku, George Boateng and all the assistant coaches, Dede and Jordan, Baba Idrisu, Salis, Amartey, Odoi, all the goalkeepers should be sacked as well..



Okraku should resign with his whole Administration https://t.co/cLAIm0cs73 — Kwame George ???? (@NanaKwameGeorg3) January 24, 2024

And George Boateng too… he really left Aston Villa to be part of creating this mess? It makes me doubt if our people really dey learn on the job or resources play a big role?…. Now I can burst out paaaaa. It becomes scary should we consider Micheal Essien. — Asante-Sackey CC|| MEng|| MSc|| PhD* (@IngSackey) January 24, 2024

Should end there, the entire technical staff, George Boateng, Didi Dramani and the likes. They have with the team with 4 different coaches and they were all not successful https://t.co/9wleCKHcMO — Knii Kpahkpah (@kniikpahkpah) January 24, 2024

Wasa paaaa???????????? — Derik (@aban_124) January 24, 2024

