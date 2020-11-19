Stay calm and enjoy the GPL coverage - StarTimes to Asante Kotoko fans

StarTimes Ghana

Broadcast right holders of the Ghana Premier League, StarTimes Ghana have implored fans of Asante Kotoko to keep calm and enjoy the matches on their platform.

This comes on the back of attempts by the Porcupine Warriors to video their match against Techiman Eleven Wonders which resulted in a row with the Ghana Football Association.



According to the GFA, StarTimes has the sole right for the league and hence clubs including Asante Kotoko must go to the Chinese-owned firm if they need videos of their matches.



With the situation causing a lot of tension in the country, StarTimes has through a Twitter post on Thursday afternoon called for calm from supporters of Asante Kotoko.

“We understand the sentiments of all Asante Kotoko fans but we implore you to stay calm and enjoy the GPL on StarTimes.



“The Ghana Football Association will handle the trending issue while we endeavour to bring you the best coverage of THE ONLY LEAGUE THAT MATTERS,” a post on the Twitter page of StarTimes reads.





