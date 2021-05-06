Stay calm and support Samuel Boadu - Hearts of Oak NCC tells supporters

Hearts of Oak Coach, Samuel Boadu

Kobby Jones, the Public Relations Officer for National Chapters Committee of Hearts of Oak has implored the supporters of the club to unite and support the head coach of the side, Samuel Boadu.

Former has come under intense pressure after churning out some poor results.



The Phobians woes were deepened after losing to Dreams FC in the matchday 22 game at the Theatre of Dreams at Dawu over the weekend.



With some section of the fans furious with the performance of the team, Kobby Jones has called on the supporters to stay calm and support the young trainer to succeeds at the club.



"I understand the supporters because they are expecting results but we should also not forget that Samuel Boadu came through halfway of the season so we should hold on and give him time," he told Asempa FM.

"The system of Hearts of Oak is different from Medeama because he [Samuel Boadu] has not coached a club like Hearts of Oak. He has missed the services of few key players and after losing to Dreams FC, you could clearly see that the supporters aren't happy and the same as everybody.



"The points between Hearts of Oak ad Medeama is just five points so all is not lost and we must remain calm and come together.



"The hierarchy of the club is doing their best to ensure we project the club very well and if you look at what is happening at Pobiman, you could see the board of the club are doing very well but we are calling on the supporters to remain calm and believe in Samuel Boadu because he needs the support of everyone to succeeds at the club," he added.