Stay off Nana Yaw Amponsah – Ex-Kotoko management members, supporters told

CEO of Kumasi Asante Kotoko, Nana Yaw Amponsah

Asante Kotoko CEO Nana Yaw Amponsah has been urged to exclude members of previous management committees and supporters leaders in his team.

Nana Yaw Amponsah has been given a three-year mandate to steer the affairs of Kotoko.



He has vowed to ensure a restoration of Kotoko’s lost glory and make them a competitive brand on the continent.



To achieve those objectives, Nana Yaw will have to work with a team that will help execute his vision for the club.



Dr Patrick Ofori, a former management member of the club has advised him not to appoint anyone who was part of the last two management teams.



He stresses that uniting the various factions in the team should be high on Nana Yaw’s agenda and hence appointing any of the previous management members could send a wrong signal.

He urged him to select people with the knowledge and connections that corresponds with his plans for the club.



Patrick Ofori asked Nana Yaw not include any supporter in the list. Rather, he proposed a periodic meeting with the executives of the supporters’ group where they will be briefed on progress made so far.



He endorsed the appointment of the young football administrator and called for support for him.



“I’m happy for the fans and the club. He’s got enough knowledge and experience to lead the club. I’m happy because he offers the younger generation the hope that they aspire to do it. What I like most about this move is that for the first time in the club’s history there’s a clear separation of powers between the board and the management”.



“The board should supervise him in the appointment of his management but I will appeal to anybody who has worked for Kotoko before especially in the last two administrations to stay off so that no hatred will be attached to Nana Yaw’s administration. If you have some advice you can give him but people should move on from Kotoko. Another thing I also want him to guard against is there’s no way a supporter should be part of that management because there should be that clear separation also”, he told Angel FM.

