Step up your performance - Kotoko board member charges players

Kotoko are sixth on the league log

Evelyn Nsiah Asare, Board Member of Asante Kotoko could not hide her disappointment over the players' performance in their 1-1 stalemate with Gold Stars at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on Sunday, May 7, 2023.

Speaking to Oyerepa FM, Nsiah Asare who doubles as the Chief Executive Officer of Hasaacas Ladies Football Club, urged the players to step up their performance.



“I am entreating the players to give their all, they should give their maximum best. Sometimes it is very sad watching these players refusing to give their all. They should up their game.



She added that “Even if they are owed, we pray for them to forgive us and give their best in the remaining games”, she said.



The Porcupine Warriors are yet to pick a win in their last three games, recording two draws and a defeat which has seen them drop from fourth to sixth with 44 points.

Having suffered a Round of 16 defeat to Aduana Stars in the MTN FA Cup, interim Coach Abdul Gazale’s side will have to step up and be consistent with their performance or risk ending the campaign without a trophy.



Kotoko will make a trip to the Cape Coast Stadium on Sunday, May 31 to face relegated Kotoku Royals on match day-31 of the betPawa Premier League.



LNS/KPE