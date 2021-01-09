Stephan Ambrosius buzzing after signing new Hamburg SV deal

Stephan Ambrosiu has made 13 appearances so far this season

Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius has indicated his delight after penning a new contract at Hamburg SV.

Ambrosius has been linked with several clubs across Europe following impressive outings for Hamburg in the German Bundesliga 2 this term.



But in a bid to ward off interest from other clubs, the Dinosaurs have been quick to tie him down to a new long-term deal.



He put pen to paper on a new contract on Thursday. It runs until June 30, 2024.



“I’m very happy that the negotiations have now been brought to a conclusion and that I can therefore stay with HSV."

“It’ll also be a motivation to my teammates. In the future, I would like to continue my development and play successful football with the team.”



“Stephan has developed an important role in our professional squad over the past few months," said sports director Michael Mutzel.



“After his cruciate ligament injury in December 2018, he fought his way back and made great progress.”



He has made 13 appearances so far this season.