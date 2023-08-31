Stephan Ambrosius set to receive Black Stars call-up for C.A.R clash – Reports

One player who is likely to be named in Coach Chris Hughton’s 23-man squad is Hamburger SV defender Stephan Ambrosius.
According to reports, the German-based Ghanaian could receive his second call-up, having earlier made the list of former gaffer Otto Addo’s 55-man preliminary list in November 2022 ahead of the Mundial in Qatar the same year.
Coach Hughton is yet to release his final squad before Sunday, September 2 and reports indicate that Stephan Ambrosius will be named in the squad to replace the injured duo Daniel Amartey and Mohammed Salisu.
In the ongoing 2023/24 season, Ambrosius, 24, has four appearances for Hamburger SV, three in the Bundesliga 2 and one in the DFB-Pokal, having spent the 2022/23 season on loan with Karlsruher SC.
The Black Stars of Ghana will face the Central African Republic in their final Group E qualifier on Thursday, September 7, 2023, at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.
Ghana tops the Group with nine points as a win will see four-time AFCON winners seal qualification to the 2024 AFCON in Ivory Coast.
Click here to start the nomination process for the 2023 GhanaWeb Excellence Awards
LSN/KPE
- Memunatu Salemana made terrible and negative life choices – Rosalind Amoh
- Osei Palmer's lawyer responds to Kurt Okraku assassination plot allegations
- Alhaji Grusah breaks silence on suspended GFA elections
- GFA President Kurt Okraku drags top football administrator to CID over alleged assassination plot
- CAF approves two Ghanaian stadiums for 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers
- Read all related articles