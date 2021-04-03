Stephan Ambrosius shakes off injury threat ahead of Hannover clash

Defender Stephan Ambrosius

German-born Ghanaian defender Stephan Ambrosius trained fully on Friday and he is expected to feature in the Bundesliga II clash against Hannover 96 on Sunday.

The Hamburg SV center back returned from the Euro U-21 championship with a minor know which made him a doubt for the weekend's match.



However, after further examinations, the center back has been cleared fit barring any last-minute pain.



Manager Daniel Thioune confirmed the player is in the squad for the trip to Hannover on Sunday.



"Then we will finally decide whether there is any danger in sending him onto the pitch and whether he is 100 percent," says HSV trainer Daniel Thioune.

"The tendency is clear, Ambrosius will make it," he added.



Ambrosius who is yet to affirm his decision on representing either Germany or Ghana at the international level has been key to the Bundesliga promotion chasers.



Although he picked the U-21 of Germany despite being named in the squad for the AFCON qualifiers, the 22-year-old leaves his door open for the African giants.



He will be facing compatriots Patrick Twumasi and Kingsley Schindler in tomorrow's game.