Stephen Adams opens up on leaving Wikki Tourist after three months

Former Aduana Stars goalkeeper, Stephen Adams

Former Aduana Stars goalkeeper, Stephen Adams, says he had to terminate his contract with Nigerian side Wikki Tourist due to unfavourable conditions.

The former Black Stars goalkeeper joined the Nigerian side on a free transfer in September last year.



Adams revealed that he joined the Nigerian Premier League because Ghanaian goalkeepers have been excelling in the league.



However, his dreams of excelling in the league ended abruptly after ending his contract.



Speaking in an interview on Wamputu Sports with Odiasempa Kwame Oware on his decision to terminate his contract with Wikki Tourist, he said, “When I signed the contract together with the other new player's monies were not released by the Governor who owns the team so most of the new players left”

“There were a lot of happenings in the team which I can’t voice out on radio which also influenced my decision to leave”.



“When we are going to play games we do sit in a coastal bus for close to 22 hours. It was very stressful.”



Adams confirmed he is currently in Ghana and has joined Ghana Premier League side Karela United.



“I have signed with Karela United. It’s just for the second round and I want to prove myself here at the club.”