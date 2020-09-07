Sports News

Stephen Adams signs one-year deal with Nigerian club Wikki Tourists

Former Aduana Stars goalkeeper Steven Adams

Former Aduana Stars goalkeeper Steven Adams has signed a one-year contract with Nigerian Premier League side Wikki Tourists FC, Happy Sports can confirm.

The former Black Stars goalkeeper joins the club as a free agent.



Speaking to Happy Sports on his move to the Nigerian side he said, “I have signed a one season deal with Wikki Tourists. I signed a year contract even though they wanted me for three years.



“The contract is better than that of Ghana. When I left Zambia to Ghana I decided to go out to play outside that why I considered Nigeria despite interest from other Ghanaian clubs”.

Adams revealed that he joined the Nigerian Premier League because Ghanaian goalkeepers have been excelling in the league.



“When you compare Nigeria its far better and also the Ghanaian goalkeepers in Nigeria are doing very well so I also considered that. The likes of Fatau Daudu, Nana Bonsu have all performed well in the league”.



“I want to make a name for myself in Nigeria. It’s my dream to make a return to the Black Stars”, he added.

