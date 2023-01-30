Stephen Amankona officially rejoins Berekum Chelsea after struggles at Asante Kotoko

Stephen Amankona has rejoined Berekum Chelsea

Winger Stephen Amankona has officially joined his boyhood club Berekum Chelsea from giants Asante Kotoko after failing to 'hack' it at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium.

The 22-year-old winger joined the record holders of the Ghana Premier League from Berekum Chelsea before the start of the 2021/2022 season for a reported fee of GH₵150,000.



Amankona, despite being part of the team that won the 2021/2022 Ghana Premier League, failed to establish himself at Asante Kotoko as his signing to the club came with a lot of hype.



He has now returned to his boyhood club in an attempt to rejuvenate himself in the ongoing season as he has struggled for game time under coach Zerbo.



"We delighted to announce the signing of Stephen Amankona on a permanent deal," Berekum Chelsea wrote on their Twitter page after confirming the deal which was sighted by GhanaWeb Sports.

Stephen Amankona, before joining Asante Kotoko, scored 10 goals in 28 matches for Berekum Chelsea in the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.



