Stephen Appiah, Gyan and others join Bawumia to commission astroturf in Nalerigu

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia and Asamoah Gyan in a handshake

Ghanaian Football legends including Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, and Laryea Kingston among others on Sunday joined Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia to commission the first-ever astroturf in Nalerigu, the Capital of the North East Region.

The ultra-modern sports complex was personally built by the Vice President and named after the late Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Sheriga.



It has auxiliary facilities such as, a standard astroturf, a VIP stand, changing rooms, stands with a seating capacity of 1000 people, offices, as well as expanded standing areas for future expansion.



After the commissioning, the Vice President wrote “This morning, I commissioned an ultra-modern sports complex I personally built for the youth of Nalerigu and its environs.

The sports complex, which is named after the late Overlord of Mamprugu, Naa Sheriga, has auxiliary facilities such as a standard astroturf, a VIP stand, changing rooms, stands with a seating capacity of 1000 people, offices, as well as expanded standing areas for future expansion.



The Naa Sheriga Sports Complex will not only enhance sports development in the community but it will also be used as a recreational centre, as it can host many social events.



My gratitude to all the dignitaries who joined me today for the commissioning, including our football legends, Stephen Appiah, Asamoah Gyan, Laryea Kingston, and Emmanuel Armah ‘Senegal’.