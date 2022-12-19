0
Stephen Appiah celebrates Lionel Messi for winning 2022 World Cup

Stephen Appiah Atl Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Mon, 19 Dec 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah, has celebrated Lionel Messi after the PSG star led Argentina to World Cup glory on Sunday, December 18, 2022.

Messi led Argentina to win their third World Cup after 36 years, beating France 4-2 on penalties in a fascinating final that ended 3-3 after extra time.

Stephen Appiah took to Twitter to post a picture of Messi adding the World Cup trophy to his collection with a caption that reads: "Mission completed..."

Messi suffering a painful final defeat to Germany in 2014 has finally laid hands on the only trophy missing from his cabinet.

France gave Argentina a run for their money by staging a comeback led by Mbappe, who scored two late goals to force extra time after Messi and Di Maria had given Argentina the lead in the first half.

Messi reclaimed the lead for Argentina in the extra time but Mbappe pulled parity again to complete his hat-trick.

Argentina went on to win 4-2 on penalties with France missing two of their four kicks.

Check out Stephen Appiah's tweet below:



Source: www.ghanaweb.com
