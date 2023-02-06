Stephen Appiah commiserates with victims of devastating earthquake in Turkey

Fenerbahce legend, Stephen Appiah

Fenerbahce legend, Stephen Appiah, has sympathized with Turkey after an earthquake killed over 1800 people.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey, demolishing buildings in Malatya and trapping people.



Turkish officials report more than 1800 people have been killed, and the toll is rising as a wide area was hit.



The quake also rocked neighbouring Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus.



Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu is reportedly part of numerous people who have been trapped under rubble after a huge earthquake hit Turkey.

In a statement on social media, Stephen Appiah consoled families who have lost their loved ones.



“I stand with the people of Turkey in this difficult time. My condolences to the people who lost family and friends yesterday,” the former Black Stars captain said.



Commiserations have been coming in the football and sporting world since the earthquake hit the country.



