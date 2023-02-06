1
Menu
Sports

Stephen Appiah commiserates with victims of devastating earthquake in Turkey

Stephen Appiah Atl Fenerbahce legend, Stephen Appiah

Mon, 6 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Fenerbahce legend, Stephen Appiah, has sympathized with Turkey after an earthquake killed over 1800 people.

A 7.8 magnitude earthquake struck south-eastern Turkey, demolishing buildings in Malatya and trapping people.

Turkish officials report more than 1800 people have been killed, and the toll is rising as a wide area was hit.

The quake also rocked neighbouring Syria, Lebanon and Cyprus.

Black Stars winger, Christian Atsu is reportedly part of numerous people who have been trapped under rubble after a huge earthquake hit Turkey.

In a statement on social media, Stephen Appiah consoled families who have lost their loved ones.

“I stand with the people of Turkey in this difficult time. My condolences to the people who lost family and friends yesterday,” the former Black Stars captain said.

Commiserations have been coming in the football and sporting world since the earthquake hit the country.

JNA/FNOQ

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Ablakwa vs. Kusi Boateng: Randy Abbey questions government
West Hills Mall incident: Victim was to travel to Germany the day after he died – Report
Prophet Oduro reacts to Ablakwa’s release of Kusi-Boateng’s ID cards
New Jersey Republican Party reacts to murder of Ghanaian-American
Suhuyini insists DDE comment is silly, stupid
How presidency spent GH¢191m in nine months
I paid Ahmed Suale’s school fees unknowingly – Ken Agyapong reveals