Stephen Appiah confident Andrea Pirlo will succeed at Juventus

Former Ghana International, Stephen Appiah

Former Juventus star Stephen Appiah has no doubt ex-Italy international Andrea Pirlo will succeed at Juventus.

Pirlo was named manager of the 'Old Ladies' this summer after Maurizio Sarri was sacked despite winning the Scudetto last season.



Stephen Appiah played for Juventus between 2003 to 2005, and admits he was surprised by the appointment of Pirlo as Juventus coach but believes the 41-year-old would succeed as a manager.



"I'm following some of his matches. In my opinion, he is doing a good job: he has really top players at his disposal," he told TuttoJuve.com.

"Do I have to tell the truth? No. When they gave him this role I immediately thought he might have some difficulties.



"On the pitch, I remember him as an elegant, correct, calm, and calm opponent: he never lost control. think again: I saw that, when needed, he makes himself heard!."



Juventus are currently third on the serie A table, four points behind leaders AC Milan.