Stephen Appiah discloses his best season

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has revealed that his best season came with Italian side Brescia in the 2002/03 season.

The midfielder was loaned out to the club and he produced exceptional performances during his time there.



He earned a huge move to Juventus after that campaign. When asked about his best season in his glittering career, he quickly mentioned his brief time with Brescia.

"Brescia was the best season in my career because Brescia was a small team and when I joined them we placed sixth in the league. Nobody expected us to do so well. I had the chance to play with Baggio and Guardiola," he stated.



In that season, he scored 8 goals in 32 appearances for Brescia.