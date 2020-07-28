Sports News

Stephen Appiah inspired my move to Hearts of Oak - Frederick Ansah Botchway

Accra Hearts of Oak midfielder, Frederick Ansah Botchway has disclosed that his move to the club was inspired by former Black Stars captain Stephen Appiah.

The 23-year-old joined the Phobians prior to the start of the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League season after parting ways with Liberty Professionals.



Ansah has now become a key man for coach Edward Nii Odoom after having excelled in his debut season.



According to the midfielder, Stephen Appiah has been his mentor and he wants to follow his footsteps so he can also become a great asset for the nation.



"I'm an Appiah fan and his qualities as an attacking midfielder is certainly undisputed having played for the biggest clubs around the world. Even with his short spell at Hearts people still remember him and that is the legacy I want to leave at Hearts," he told GNA Sports.

"His leadership qualities for the senior national team are unprecedented and had led Ghana on various fronts especially on the world stage.



"He is an inspiration to many young midfielders and has impacted my play tremendously both on and off the field," he told the GNA Sports.



Stephen Appiah won the 1996 FA Cup and the 1997 Ghana Premier League trophy with Accra Hearts of Oak before leaving for Italy.



When asked about his ultimate target for Hearts, he said, "My dream is to win the league with Hearts considering the long period of trophy drought and I hope to achieve it in the upcoming season," he said.

