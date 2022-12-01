Stephen Appiah opens up about the pain of losing to Uruguay in 2010

On Friday, December 2, Ghana will come face to face with a familiar foe at the ongoing FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

In Uruguay, the Black Stars of Ghana have several reasons to put up a show and a performance that may not in any way atone for the pain of 12 years ago, but yet deliver some sort of justice and revenge.



12 years ago on a chilly night in South Africa, Luis Suarez stopped a goal-bound header from Dominic Adiyiah with his hands in the closing stages of the quarter-finals encounter.



The Black Stars got a penalty for that act, and Suarez was rightfully sent off in addition but when Asamoah Gyan stepped up to take what was literally the last kick of the game, his effort hit the crossbar and with it went Ghana and Africa's chance to reach the semi-finals of the World Cup for the first time.



It is a pain deeply etched in the minds and hearts of those old enough to have witnessed it not just in Ghana but the whole of Africa and the whole world.



Captain of the 2010 Black Stars side, Stephen Appiah, recounted the feeling amongst the players after the game.



Speaking to sports journalist Michael Oti Adjei, Appiah said the pain cuts deep after so many years.

"The atmosphere after the game was very bad, no one was talking because we had the chance to make history and play in the semi-finals and for some of us it is going to hunt us for the rest of our lives."



Asked if anything could have been done differently, Appiah said "No, I don't think so. The best person to take was Asamoah and it happens in games. We have seen World Cups where big players like Baggio and co have lost penalties so it is one of those days which we need to accept and move on."



With Ghana on the cusp of qualifying for the next stage of the 2022 World Cup at the expense of Suarez and Uruguay, the game on Friday has assumed grave importance.



The Black Stars will progress from Group G alongside Portugal if they beat or draw against Uruguay on Friday in Qatar.



