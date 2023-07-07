Stephen Appiah recounts how he passed out twice during his active playing days

Ex-Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars skipper Stephen Appiah has revealed how he nearly lost his life when he passed out during his active playing days.

According to the former Ghanaian international, he experienced the critical situation twice with the first being in a plane and the second at the balcony of his house when he was still active in the game.



“I passed out twice when the first happened in a plane and the other one happened when I was running, so I decided to put water on myself and I couldn’t tell how long I laid there for two hours or more but I found myself lying on the floor”, he told Muftwawu Nabila on JoySports.



“I woke up and went straight to the room then I saw that blood clots from some parts of my body and whenever I bend down to even lace my boots, I was painting heavily and if luck eluded me, I would have been on the pitch one day like how the likes Marc-VivienFoé and the same thing will happen to me”, he added.



Appiah burst into the limelight at age 14 while playing for Hearts of Oak, when he featured and helped Ghana win the FIFA U-17 World Championship tournament in 1995.



Popularly known as ‘Tornado’, he captained and qualified Ghana for its first World Cup appearance in 2006 and 2010 in South Africa. Stephen Appiah retired from football at age 29, having had 69 caps and scored 15 goals for the Black Stars.

He enjoyed a larger part of his European success playing in the Italian Serie A where he featured for Udinese, Parma, Brescia, Juventus, Cesena, and Bologna while he also spent three years with Turkish giants Fenerbache from 2005 to 2008.



