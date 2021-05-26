Stephen Appiah rejects claims of player selection interference during his time

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah says there was nothing like interference in player selection during his time with the senior national team.

According to the legendary Ghana skipper, players invited to the Black Stars merited their call-ups.



“Luckily in my time I never experienced that," he told TV3.



"The coaches called players based on form," he added.



“If you are playing well of course you would get a callup."



In April, GFA president Kurt Okraku boldly stated that call-ups to the Black Stars are not done by only one person, implying the coach is not solely responsible for the players he invites.

Appiah who also worked as the coordinator of the Black Stars under former coach Kwesi Appiah insists he has no idea if influencing player selection happens these days.



“We have to know is that even if the best players are called up there will still be people that will be pointing out that certain players should be called up.



“I have never experienced the interference and now that I am away from this team I don’t know what is going on there,” he stated in an interview with TV3.



Stephen Appiah played for the Black Stars between 1995 to 2005.