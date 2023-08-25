Stephen Appiah shares special video of his daughter as she celebrates her birthday

Stephen Appiah and his daughter, Vanessa Appiah

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah has celebrated the birthday of his daughter in style.

The former Juventus player, known for his contributions to the Black Stars, took to social media to share the special day of his daughter, Vanessa Appiah.



To celebrate the memorable moment, Stephen Appiah shared a beautiful video of her daughter to capture the special day in the life of his daughter as she turned a year older.



Vanessa Appiah celebrated her birthday on August 24.



As the youngest among Stephen Appiah's children, Vanessa holds a special place in the family's heart. The former football star is a proud father of three children.

Rodney Appiah who is Stephen Appiah's first born is following the footsteps of his father as a footballer.



His second son, Larry Appiah recently bagged a Bachelor of Arts in Business from the University of Birmingham in the United Kingdom (UK).





JNA/KPE