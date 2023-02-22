Stephen Appiah signs book of condolence for Christian Atsu

Stephen Appiah signing the book of condolence

Former Black Stars skipper, Stephen Appiah has become the latest football star to sign the book of condolence for late footballer, Christian Atsu.

Stephen Appiah on Wednesday, February 22, 2023 visited the family residence of Christian Atsu to mourn with his family and express his condolences.



Appiah’s visit comes a day after former teammates Asamoah Gyan, Haminu Dramani, Baffour Gyan, Sulley Muntari and Emmanuel Agyemang-Badu visited the house located at Ashaley Botwe in Accra.



Stephen Appiah in an earlier interview with Dan Kwaku Yeboah TV detailed how crossed paths with Atsu’s in the Black Stars camp.



Appiah also mentioned what he considered to be Christian Atsu’s best game in national team colors.



“During that period he was on the left and one Agyepong guy was on the right and the way he troubled the opponents, Partey scored three goals in that game.

“I think that match made me appreciate him more. Before that match we did a team meeting and everyone expected me to speak but I refused because I was tensed,” he said.



“So later I met him on the corridor and I called him into my room for a discussion. I told him the match would depend on three players which includes him.



“After the match, the Congo coach came to me and asked who the player on the right wings was and I told him he is our Ghana Messi,” Appiah added.



Christian Atsu was on Sunday, February 18, 2023 confirmed dead after his body was retrieved from the rubbles of a building he had been trapped in for over 12 days.



Atsus, thus became one of the over 40,000 lives which were consumed by the earthquake that hit part of Turkey and Syria on Monday, February 6, 2023.

Following the arrival of the body on Sunday, February 19, the family has disclosed that a one week ceremony for the late footballer will be held in March 4, 2023.



31-year-old Christian Atsu left behind a wife and three children who are all based in the United Kingdom.



