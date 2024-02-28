Stephen Appiah to serve on new Hearts of Oak board - Report

Legendary Ghanaian footballer Stephen Appiah

The name of legendary Ghanaian footballer Stephen Appiah has come up as one of those pencilled down for the Board of Directors role of Accra Hearts of Oak.

On Tuesday, February 27, 2024, the club announced a board dissolution, which had the likes of Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, Alhaji Akambi and Vincent Sowah Odotei as members.



Following the dissolution of the old board, a new one is expected to be formed when the club holds its Annual General Meeting (AGM) in March 2024.



The name of Stephen Appiah, who once played for the club, has come up strongly as one of the people likely to have a place on the 11-member board.



Stephen Appiah, per multiple reports, is the choice of ex-footballers of the club to represent them on the board.



The new board, per reports, will have 11 members, with Togbe Afede as the chair and Elvis Herman Hesse representing the supporters.

There will also be a representative from Hearts Ladies.



The report furthers that Togbe Afede will appoint two of the board members while the shareholders will elect the rest during the AGM scheduled for March 2024.



Over the weekend, Hearts of Oak chalked an emphatic 3-0 victory over Real Tamale United in the Ghana Premier League. The Phobians are now ninth on the GPL table.



EK