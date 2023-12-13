Stephen Appiah urges Hearts of Oak players to step up their performance

Former Black Stars captain, Stephen Appiah

Former Hearts of Oak player, Stephen Appiah has expressed concern over the club's recent struggles, noting a departure from its glory days.

The player, who represented the Accra-based side between 1995 and 1997, emphasized the need for the current crop of players to demonstrate their quality and restore the club's historical dominance.



Hearts of Oak, a club with a rich history, has faced challenges in the last two seasons, marked by managerial changes and inconsistent performances.



With just three wins in 14 fixtures this season and a recent defeat to Asante Kotoko, the Phobians find themselves in a precarious position in the Ghana Premier League.



In an interview with Joy Sports, the ex-Black Stars captain, speaking on the club's current situation, urged the players to step up and meet the expectations associated with the Hearts of Oak legacy.



"The Accra Hearts of Oak we know is not what we are seeing today. They are finding it difficult to win matches that we think they will," he commented.

Acknowledging the increased competitiveness in modern football, he emphasized that success on the pitch is earned through performance, stating, "[The players] should know that going on the pitch is not about Accra Hearts of Oak. It's about what you do on the pitch."



Hearts of Oak currently occupies the ninth position on the league table, having garnered 16 points out of a possible 42.



The team faces Nations FC in their upcoming league fixture, seeking to rejuvenate their campaign and recapture the essence of their illustrious past.



JNA/NOQ