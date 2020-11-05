Stephen Baidoo to captain Western/Central Select Side in ‘Battle of the Stars’ Game

Former Ghana Coach Isaac Paha will Coach of the side.

Former Ghana defender Stephen Baidoo will captain the Western/Central select side in Sunday’s ‘Battle of the Stars’ game against the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), legends at the Nduom Stadium in Elmina.

The 'Battle of the Stars' game is one of the grand schemes under ‘The Visit Ghana, #Bringbackthelove football tour’, an initiative of the Ghana Tourism Authority (GTA), the GFA and the Professional Footballers Association of Ghana (PFAG), with support from GTV Sports+, that seek to promote domestic and international tourism through football.



The Western/ Central select side will also parade, former International goalkeepers George and Ben Owu.



Asante Kotoko legend, Joseph Hendricks, John Ainoo and Acquaah Harrison, a former Power FC and Accra Hearts of Oak defender.



The rest include former Ghana forward Augustine Arhinful. Ghana Premier League stars, Justice Blay, Akwasi Donsu of Medeama SC fame will feature.

Others are, Ghana defender Rashid Sumaila, Abeiku Ainooson, Bismark Mensah, Angelo Didon, Kelvin Essien, Yaw Acheampong, Felix Aboagye, Nii Odartey Lamptey, Razak Ibrahim, Lee Addy, Sam Addo, Kofi Nimo and Patrick Villars.



The GFA would use the game as prelude to the 2020/2021 football season by setting in motion all match day COVID-19 protocols as set out by the GFA/CAF and FIFA. The Ghana Premier League will kick off on the weekend of November 14-15, 2020. The game will kick off at 3pm.