Steve Cooper will be a top coach in the future - Andre Ayew

Andre Ayew, Swansea City skipper

Swansea City star, André Ayew, believes that his current club coach, Steve Cooper, has the potential to become one of the best coaches in the world.

The pair have worked together to good effect this season and Swansea are in the running for promotion playoffs though it is slim.



Cooper led the England U17 to a world cup trophy in 2017.



Ayew noted that Cooper has done well in bringing an identity and style of play to the club.



"I'm impressed by the gaffer and his staff. They have done a great job and it's not easy when it's your first year and you have a lot of young players around," Ayew told BBC Sport.



"He has quality and you can see we have an identity and style of play."



"It's true we've had ups and downs, but when you have a team with a lot of young players, you can't get everything straight away."

"His message is coming across well and I'm happy to have met and worked with him. He's got great ideas and he's going to be a big manager in the future."



Ayew also emphasized on the need to get quality players for the Premier League if they make it there.



"The quality is there but to get into the Premier League you need quality, young players and experience," Ayew continued.



"When you want to win and get to another level, you need experience in your squad."



"Maybe we needed a few more to add to what we have already, but I'm happy with what I've seen."



"The boys have grown quickly and I hope it's not too late for this season.”

