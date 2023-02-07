1
Menu
Sports

Steve Mukwala makes a new promise after scoring brace against Accra Lions

Steve Mukwala Kotoko Asante Kotoko striker, Steve Mukwala

Tue, 7 Feb 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Asante Kotoko striker, Steve Mukwala has promised to work on his finishing and be more clinical in front of goal.

The Ugandan striker was on fire on Monday, February 6, 2023, as Asante Kotoko thumped Accra Lions at the Baba Yara Sports Stadium on matchday 16 of the ongoing 2022/2023 betPawa Premier League.

Two goals from Steve Mukwala and a goal each from Rashid Norttey and Enock Morrison gave the Porcupines a 4-0 victory and the Ugandan is impressed with his recent performances.

"Actually I feel so delighted when I score a brace and the team wins so I really feel better. Basically, we haven't found our shoes yet we are still struggling but with time actually, we are really preparing for the second round."

"The first round it hasn't been like what we expected so the second round I think we shall do better. Basically, that is the ultimate goal I have been goal king I really work hard so that each and every game I can improve," he said after the game against Accra Lions.

Asante Kotoko are now 4 points behind Aduana Stars who are leading the Premier League table with 31 points.

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC reshuffle: Haruna Iddrisu takes over Collins Dauda’s front seat
Ibrahim Mahama to pay for treatment, education of former NSMQ genius
K. T. Hammond appointed trade minister, Bryan Acheampong to agric ministry
'Drunk' Ofori-Atta has messed up the economy – Amoako Baah
Ghanaian student in Turkey shares earthquake experience
'Be ready to kill for power' comment: Police mount search for NDC official
Christian Atsu pulled out of rubble alive - Club manager
Brainy but needy orphan gets sponsorship to study pharmacy at KNUST
How 13-year-old who stabbed rapist to death was saved from jail
GhanaWeb Factcheck: Ken Agyapong's claim Mahama was in power for 6 years is false
Related Articles: