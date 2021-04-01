Steve Pollack vows to sue Kotoko over unpaid accident compensation

Coach Steven Pollack

Former Kumasi Asante Kotoko coach Steven Pollack has vowed to sue his former team for unpaid compensation following an accident in 2017.

After a Ghana Premier League (GPL) away clash with Inter Allies in Accra, the Porcupine Warriors were involved in an accident on their way back as the team bus crashed into a stationary truck on the Nkawkaw dual carriage road.



The incident saw the death of deputy equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare while many others, including players, team officials and journalists, sustained various degrees of injuries.



Reports suggests that the team bus had no insurance cover so all the affected persons didn't get any compensation.



“This will be the first time taking legal action against my employer and sometimes in life you have to do and I felt something has to be done,” the former Berekim Chelsea gaffer told Asempa FM.

Pollack says the accident has adversely affected his health both physically and mentally.



“Yeah, physically my right knee can’t bend no more like my left knee also having a problem with my neck and back.



“I feel more pains during winter than summer since the accident, I haven’t done any running and am a sports person, I find it difficult to run because of my knee.



“Mentally, sometimes I will wake up and my bed will be wet with sweat because I have been dreaming about the accident and what happened and I don’t know why I’ve not been compensated,” he added.