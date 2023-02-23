0
Steven Gerrard wanted Christian Atsu to join Liverpool - Samuel Inkoom

Black Stars defender, Samuel Inkoom has revealed that Liverpool legend, Steven Gerrard made attempts to lure Christian Atsu to Anfield.

Inkoom disclosed in an interview with GhanaWeb Sports that Atsu before joining Chelsea drew keen interest from Liverpool.

Inkoom said he tried to convince Atsu, through his agent who was close to Atsu, to choose Liverpool but it did not happen.

"He was my agent at that time. I called him into my room, I tried to convince him. Even Steven Gerard wanted to talk him to come to Liverpool but at the end of the day, he went to Chelsea."

The late Christian Atsu was a huge prospect during his days at FC Porto and announced himself to the world with his astonishing Black Stars debut at age 20.

He joined Chelsea in 2013, a year after his Black Stars debut, for a £3.5 million transfer fee, signing a five-year contract.

Christian Atsu was trapped to death following an earthquake in Turkey on February 6, 2023.

His mortal remain was recovered a week after the incident and was sent to Ghana afterward.

