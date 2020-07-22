Boxing News

Stick to your new coach if you want to become a world champion again - Ghanaians tell Dogboe

Some Ghanaians have advised Isaac Dogboe to stick with his new coach, Barry Hunter, if he’s really determined to become a world champion again in future.

After a 14-months lay off, the Ghanaian stopped his American opponent, Chris Avalos in the eighth round to mark his return to the ring. Referee Russell Mora ended the bout because Isaac’s punches were too much for Avalos to handle.



The Royal Storm recorded his 15th-knockout in 21 professional fights at the MGM Grand in Las Vegas on Tuesday.



While many Ghanaians missed the fight, some dedicated boxing fans kept awake in Bukom, the home of Ghana boxing, to watch the former WBO junior-featherweight champion fight.



The fans who were impressed with the 25-year-old’s win over his opponent wants the boxer to stick to his new trainer. According to them, the ‘Neho’ hitman has improved his style of boxing and regained much strength.



Whiles others hailed the boxers improvement at swerving punches, some others suggested that Dogboe must add more jabs and a few hooks to his techniques.

Another individual who spoke to TV3 was optimistic that the boxer could become a world champion again if he sticks to the principles of his new coach.



“I have watched a lot of Dogboe’s fights in the past so I wanted to watch this to see if there has been an improvement and indeed there has been a lot of changes. His body swerves, jabs and pullovers are very good for me. His new coach should continue to train him to his best till we get the world title because it’s the world title that we want. So I urge Dogboe to train hard and learn more.”



Dogboe’s trainer, Barry Hunter is known for coaching boxer, Lamont Peterson, a three-time Welterweight champion.



